Roger Federer US Open 2026 exhibition matches: Live Streaming, TV details, start time and schedule
Roger Federer US Open 2026 exhibition matches: Check out full streaming details of the two matches.
Roger Federer is back at the US Open. And for the first time since 2019, he will return to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he lifted five consecutive US Open titles between 2004 and 2008.
Federer isn't the only tennis great who will be part of the exhibition event during US Open Fan Week at Flushing Meadows in New York. Former US Open champion Andy Roddick, along with fellow legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, will also take part in the star-studded event on Tuesday, August 25.
The event could also give New York the chance to offer Federer the proper farewell he never received as a player. His last US Open appearance came in 2019, when he lost to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals. Federer subsequently missed the tournament in 2020 and 2021 because of injury before retiring in 2022, with his final competitive appearance coming at the Laver Cup.
Full live streaming details of Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026
What is the schedule for Roger Federer’s exhibition matches at US Open 2026?
Federer will first play a one-set singles match against longtime rival Roddick. The two met 24 times during their careers, including the 2006 US Open final, which Federer won.
Federer will then team up with McEnroe in a doubles exhibition against Agassi and Roddick.
The exhibition event, titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York”, is scheduled to be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
When will Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026 begin in India?
The event begins at 5:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, August 26 in India. The live broadcast window begins at 5:30 a.m. IST, corresponding to 8 p.m. ET in New York.
Where to watch the live streaming of Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026?
Roger Federer’s US Open exhibition event will be available to stream live on JioHotstar in India.
Where to watch Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026 on TV?
The event will also be broadcast live on Star Sports in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More