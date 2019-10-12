Yogendra Yadav attacks govt, opposition, promises to bring alternative

gurugram

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Saturday made a strong pitch for the party’s Gurugram candidate Sheilza Bhatia and exhorted city residents to reject both the ruling and opposition parties in favour of her. Throwing his weight behind Bhatia, Yadav said that she would offer an alternative to the city, the development of which had been put on the back burner by the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Yadav, accompanied by Bhatia and other leaders from the party, took out a rally from Mahavir Chowk till Ramlila Maidan, where he later addressed a public gathering. During the gathering, he lashed out at the ruling party as well as the opposition parties and accused them of letting down the people of the city.

Reiterating the party’s slogan ‘Nikammi sarkar, vipaksh bekaar’, he said that people of the city had been left in the lurch with a failed government and a useless opposition. “The Congress is not visible on the ground, while the INLD and the JJP are too busy bickering among themselves. As far as the BJP is concerned, its candidates are too busy chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. These parties don’t have a solution to the problems that the state faces, but we promise to offer an alternative,” Yadav said, adding that his party would not only hold the government accountable but implement solutions. He said that Swaraj India would put an end to the liquor menace in the state and ensure that no liquor vends would be allowed to operate without the permission of women.

Attacking the state government, Yadav said that the state government was creating divisions in society. “The ruling government practices the politics of division. They believe in divide and rule based on caste, religion, and region. We, on the other hand, want to bring together people in the state.”

Seeking the people’s support for Bhatia, Yadav said that she was the only woman in the fray in the constituency and had risen solely based on her work. He said that while other parties had ticket-seekers, Swaraj India had chosen honest and hardworking candidates who would cater to all sections of the society. Bhatia also addressed the gathering and said that while focusing on the overall development of the city, she would ensure that women’s interests were represented.

“I am confident that the people of the city will vote for change this time. Given the chance, we will implement a solution-based approach to the city’s problems,” Bhatia said.

Responding to the assertions made by Yadav, BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said that Swaraj India was irrelevant in the state. “Swaraj India and Yogendra Yadav have no relevance in the state. Instead of attacking the government, they should make efforts to save their deposit in the election, to begin with,” Malik said.

Ashish Dua, secretary, All Indian Congress Committee, rejected Yadav’s claims of the Congress not being visible on the ground. He said that the party was the main opposition party in the state and was running neck and neck with the BJP. “Yadav knows what he is saying is untrue. The Congress is the main opposition party and it is here to stay. We are stronger than the BJP in many constituencies. Swaraj India, meanwhile, has no presence in the state and they talk about proposing an alternative,” Dua said.

A graduate of Delhi University, Bhatia is an entrepreneur and has co-founded a startup. She has also worked with various corporates across industries. In the past, she has also worked towards the creation of livelihood opportunities in Mewat.

