Haryana Assembly Polls: Ved Narang, Barwala MLA

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:42 IST

Ved Narang is the INLD MLA from Barwala assembly segment of Haryana.

An ordinary Indian National Lok Dal worker, Ved Narang was handpicked by Chautalas to contest from Barwala in the 2014 assembly elections.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets (approx): Total: Rs 6.12 crore

Movable: Rs 19.25 lakh

Immovable: Rs 5.92 crore

History:

2014: INLD’s Ved Narang defeated NJP’s Surender Punia by 10,261 votes.

2009: Ram Niwas Ghorela of Cong defeated Sheel Bhayan of INLD by 9,396 votes.

2005: Cong’s Randhir defeated INLD’s Umed S Lohan by 3,420 votes.

Constituency primer: Barwala is an urban-rural constituency in Hisar district having a dominant Jat vote-bank. It also has a substantial presence of Kumhar (backward class) and Chamar (scheduled caste) communities. Following delimitation of constituencies in 2007, polling booths of Hisar, Ghirai (now abolished) and Bhattu Kalan (now abolished) were appended to Barwala.

How he performed: Ved Narang is proud of debating a wide range of issues pertaining to his constituency in the state assembly. He is among the top-10 MLAs who asked maximum number of questions in the House. However, being an opposition MLA worked to his disadvantage as he was not able to get several civic problems, including scarcity of drinking water in Barwala, addressed.

MLA’s quote: My experience as a first-time MLA was sweet and sour. I found the government’s attitude a bit obstinate while hearing out an opposition MLA. When it came to addressing valid issues raised by an opposition legislator, the state government’s willingness was found wanting.

By the way: He is one of few MLAs who still own a two-wheeler.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:41 IST