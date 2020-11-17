e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / 43% of children have antibodies for Covid-19: Study

43% of children have antibodies for Covid-19: Study

Researchers assessed blood samples of more than 300 adults and 48 children and compared it with the samples of 170 people who have been infected with the viral disease. The findings showed that many children carried a particular type of antibody that is helping their immune system prevent Covid-19 infection.

health Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
HindustanTimes, New Delhi
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample of a child at a children's home during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample of a child at a children's home during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai.(Reuters)
         

Children have a distinct immune response to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) compared to adults, a new research has found. The study was part of a research to understand the ravaging effects of the Covid-19. The Experts discovered that children’s immune systems develop a type of antibodies during common cold infections which might be giving them a degree of protection against the disease.

They assessed blood samples of more than 300 adults and 48 children and compared it with the samples of 170 people who have been infected with the viral disease. The findings showed that many children carried a particular type of antibody that is helping their immune system prevent Covid-19 infection.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Only five per cent of adults have these antibodies, as compared to 43 per cent of children, the research showed. It is being led by George Kassiotis who heads the Retroviral Immunology Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

This is not the first time a study has shown different effects of Covid-19 on people of different age groups. Another study published in an immunology journal had said that children who contract the virus rarely develop the kinds of severe respiratory and other symptoms seen in adults.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide soared to 54,826,773 as the virus continues to infect thousands of people across the world. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,323,093.

While the Covid gloom fails to be under control, there was good news on the vaccine front. Moderna Inc said its Covid-19 vaccine was almost 95% effective in a late-stage trial, another sign of progress in the hunt for tools to fight the pandemic.

tags
top news
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
‘Covid-19 situation in Delhi unprecedented’: Niti Aayog
‘Covid-19 situation in Delhi unprecedented’: Niti Aayog
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story,’: Obama
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story,’: Obama
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
UNSC has become an impaired organ: India
UNSC has become an impaired organ: India
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In