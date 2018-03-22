8 healthy reasons why you should include lemons in your diet: Weight-loss and much more
While lemons may seem quite acidic, they're a surprisingly good source of an alkaline food that can help balance your body's pH. Below are eight other reasons to start squeezing lemons as soon as possible.
Saying that lemons are a superfood is an understatement. Not only do they add abundant flavour to a variety of dishes, but they also boast a lot of health benefits.
“The flavonoids within the juice contain antioxidants, which is why lemons are useful in treating so many ailments and conditions,” Dr Sanjay Aggarwal, a general physician at Holistic Healthcare Centre in Delhi, says.
While lemons may seem quite acidic, they’re a surprisingly good source of an alkaline food that can help balance your body’s pH, Dr Aggarwal adds.
Below are eight reasons to enjoy them as soon as possible:
1. Anti-cancer properties
Studies have supported the anti-cancer activity of citrus liminoids, compounds that protect your cells from damage that can lead to the formation of cancer cells.
2. Start your day right
“Leave caffeinated drinks behind, and start your day off with hot water and fresh lemon juice to stimulate your digestive track and add vitamin C,” Kolkata-based general physician, Dr Shayan Dasgupta says.
3. Soothe a sore throat
“Mixing lemon juice with honey can help alleviate the discomfort that comes from a nasty sore throat,” says Dr Aggarwal.
4. Prevent kidney stones
Drinking one half-cup of lemon juice every day raises citrate levels in the urine. Studies have shown that this could protect against calcium stones in the kidney.
5. Support weight loss
Lemons could help you lose weight, new studies have shown. Lemon juice contains pectin, a soluble fibre that has been shown to aid in weight-loss struggles.
6. Stop an itch
Lemon juice not only stops the itch of mosquito bites, it’s also anti-microbial. Dab lemon juice over fresh bites with a cotton ball, let it dry, then rinse well, a report suggests.
7. Aids in digestion
Dr Dasgupta is a believer in the power of lemon juice for digestion. He suggests drinking a mixture of lemon juice and flaxseeds in order to eliminate waste more quickly from your body.
8. Potassium power
Bananas aren’t the only way to get a big helping of potassium in your system. In addition to vitamin C, a single lemon offers 80 milligrams of this mineral that helps your body stay strong and nimble.
