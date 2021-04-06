IND USA
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Biden to widen vaccination eligibility for all American adults

Biden is planning to ask states to widen the distribution to all eligible American adults.
AFP | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:14 PM IST

President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that all adults in America will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by April 19 -- well ahead of the already ambitious previous target.

A senior administration official, who did not want to be identified, said the announcement would be made by the president later Tuesday. The previous deadline was May 1.

coronavirus joe biden coronavirus vaccine + 1 more
