Biden to widen vaccination eligibility for all American adults
Biden is planning to ask states to widen the distribution to all eligible American adults.
AFP | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:14 PM IST
President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that all adults in America will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by April 19 -- well ahead of the already ambitious previous target.
A senior administration official, who did not want to be identified, said the announcement would be made by the president later Tuesday. The previous deadline was May 1.