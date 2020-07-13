e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid-19: Australia fears coronavirus second wave as outbreaks surge

Covid-19: Australia fears coronavirus second wave as outbreaks surge

The second wave of infections dashes hopes for a revival of the economy by easing most social-distancing restrictions by end-July after it tumbled into recession in the first half of the year.

health Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:07 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Sydney
Australians must guard against complacency and follow social-distancing measures in a bid to keep restrictions from getting tighter: Australian PM Scott Morrison
Australians must guard against complacency and follow social-distancing measures in a bid to keep restrictions from getting tighter: Australian PM Scott Morrison(Unsplash)
         

Australia remains wary that a second-wave of coronavirus is taking hold as authorities rush to contain an outbreak from a hotel popular with travellers while Melbourne recorded it seventh consecutive day of triple-digit infections.

New South Wales state recorded 14 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, half of which were from the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Sydney’s outskirts that’s frequented by holiday makers and truck drivers, the state’s health authorities said Monday. Meantime, Victoria state recorded 177 new coronavirus cases, more than one-third below the peak last week after it went into lockdown, the state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said.

“It’s great that it’s lower than our peak, but it may not be our peak,” Sutton told reporters Monday. “I want to see a week of decreasing numbers before I come and say that I’ve got a greater confidence about the direction we are going in.”

The second wave of infections dashes hopes Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be able to revive a crippled economy by easing most social-distancing restrictions by end-July after it tumbled into recession in the first half of the year. Victoria state, which accounts for one-quarter of the nation’s economic output, had to reimpose lockdown orders last week as a second wave of Covid-19 sweeps the state capital.

Australians must guard against complacency and follow social-distancing measures in a bid to keep restrictions from getting tighter, keep businesses open and get life “back to normal as much as it can in a Covid world,” Morrison said on Sydney radio station 2GB Monday.

“That’s where we want to keep going,” he said. “We don’t want to have to go back.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In