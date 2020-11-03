e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid patients show key immunity gauge after six months in study

Covid patients show key immunity gauge after six months in study

The research on 100 people shows that all had T-cell responses against a range of the coronavirus’s proteins, including the spike protein used as a marker in many vaccine studies, after half a year.

health Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:12 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni
Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni
London
A medical student, wearing protective equipment prepares to collect a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing center.
A medical student, wearing protective equipment prepares to collect a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing center.(Reuters)
         

A crucial type of defensive blood cell persists for at least six months in people after Covid-19, even in those who had no symptoms, in a new study that may ease concern about waning immunity and its implications for a vaccine.

The research on 100 people shows that all had T-cell responses against a range of the coronavirus’s proteins, including the spike protein used as a marker in many vaccine studies, after half a year. Those who experienced symptoms had levels that were at least 50% higher than those who didn’t. As a handful of vaccines nears the finish line, it’s still unclear how long any protection they afford would last. A small number of patients have fallen ill with Covid-19 twice.

“This is promising news,” said Fiona Watt, executive chair of the UK’s Medical Research Council. “If natural infection with the virus can elicit a robust T-cell response, then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same.”

Read More: Covid-19: From worst-hit US to South Africa, countries that have flattened the curve

A previous study, published last month by Imperial College London, raised concern that immune defenses may wane, as it showed that the percentage of Britons with antibodies declined over time. T cells aren’t antibodies. They are white blood cells that can remember past diseases, kill virus-infected cells and rouse antibodies to marshal defenses when they are needed. People infected with another coronavirus that was responsible for the SARS epidemic in 2003, for example, still have a T-cell response to the disease 17 years later.

The study, from the a group of immunologists from 17 universities called the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, has not yet been peer reviewed. It may be the first to show that a robust cellular memory against the virus persists for this long, the authors said.

None of the patients whose blood and serum samples were studied had been hospitalized with Covid-19.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In