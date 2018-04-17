Did you know that nuts are your heart’s best friends?

A recent study has shown that regularly eating nuts can lower the risk of heart rhythm irregularity.

The research, done by BMJ, says that having regular servings of nuts every week can help lessen the risk of developing heart rhythm irregularity, which is also known as heart flutter.

It can also reduce the risk of heart failure, although the findings are not that consistent. Researchers took inputs from the Food Frequency Questionnaire responses and lifestyle data from over 61,000 Swedish 45-83 year olds.

After that the cardiovascular health of these participants was followed up for 17 years (till 2014 end) or till they died, whichever happened first.

Those who ate nuts were more educated and had healthier lifestyles than the ones who didn’t have nuts in their diet and had less chances of having high blood pressure or smoking. They were also more leaner, drank more alcohol, and ate more fruits and vegetables.

Having nuts one to three times monthly meant a lowered risk of only 3%, which rose to 12% when eaten once or twice a week and 18% when eaten thrice or more during the week.

Findings related to heart failure were not as consistent- moderate, but not high, weekly consumption of nuts was associated with a 20% lower risk. Every additional portion of nuts had weekly was associated with a 4% lowering in atrial fibrillation risk.

“Nut consumption or factors associated with this nutritional behaviour may play a role in reducing the risk of atrial fibrillation and possibly heart failure,” they wrote.

The researchers suggested, “Since only a small proportion of this population had moderate (about 5 %) or high (less than 2 %) nut consumption, even a small increase in nut consumption may have large potential to lead to a reduction in the incidence of atrial fibrillation and heart failure in this population.”

The study is in the online journal Heart.

(With inputs from ANI)