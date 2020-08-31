e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women: Study

Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women: Study

The angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infections.

health Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
North Carolina [US]
The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. (Representational Image)
The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review in an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from Covid-19 regardless of age. The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

The review has been published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

“We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes,” said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Groban’s researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen’s lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of Covid-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

“We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in Covid-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies,” Groban said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In