Google asks people to wear mask, save lives through animated doodle

health

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:34 IST

Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance read the messages supporting today’s Google Doodle to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Through an animated doodle where the characters G-O-O-G-L-E are shown to develop legs, wear masks of different colours and patterns and also practice safe social distancing to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

The variations of masks might also hint at the idea that masks are the new fashion accessory and can easily be paired with the different outfits you choose to wear whenever you are (and need to) step out of home.

The World Health Organization urges people around the world to wear a mask mandatorily. They say, “Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene.”

via GIPHY

Masks have become mandatory in several countries too, both indoors and outdoors.

Even though most of us are in lockdown and/or operating out of the safety of our homes, here are some precautions shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to help us continue to stay safe and also to prevent the outbreak of a second wave of the virus. Read on:

• Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

• Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the Covid-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

• Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

• Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

• Keep up to date on the latest COVID-19 hotspots (cities or local areas where COVID-19 is spreading widely). If possible, avoid traveling to places – especially if you are an older person or have diabetes, heart or lung disease.

Why? You have a higher chance of catching COVID-19 in one of these areas.

