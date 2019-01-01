Got a nasty hangover after a night out in town? Here’s how to fix it

From ‘how do I stop my head from spinning?’ to ‘will food worsen the nausea?’, we answer all your questions.

So, you took the party-till-you-drop mantra too seriously last night, huh? And now you have a throbbing headache and nauseating feeling that’s getting the better of you? Well, no need to regret the New Year’s Eve fun because of a hangover. It can be cured sooner than you think, provided you hydrate your body well and eat right (yes eat, even when the sight of food is making you nauseous), say nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Tripti Tandon.

HYDRATE WELL

Dehydration is very common after excessive alcohol consumption, so it’s important to have a lot of water. “Right after you get up, have a glass of lukewarm water with the juice of a fresh lemon squeezed in it. Adding lemon to it will nullify the effect of alcohol,” says Devgan. Coconut water is good, too, as it will replenish the electrolytes in the body.

SAY NO TO CAFFEINE

When you wake up feeling miserable, a steaming cup of coffee is what most people find comfort in. “That’s where they go wrong. Coffee might give that kick, but it further dehydrates the body,” says Tandon. Tea, however, is not a bad idea. “Go for a diluted version of milk tea or opt for ginger tea, green tea, lemon tea or jasmine tea,” she adds.

GO BANANAS!

To help get rid of that splitting headache, in this case caused due to loss of magnesium from, the body, banana can help a lot. “It’s rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium. It’s an antacid, helps soothe the stomach, and cure nausea,” says Devgan. “Potassium helps take out the water retained in the body,” adds Tandon. Yoghurt with a little bit of honey will also soothe the acidity. Fruits, especially citrus-y ones like oranges, will make your feel better.

BREAKFAST IS MUST

People think that skipping breakfast will help them get better, but in reality, a high-protein and carbs diet is what the body needs at such a time. Eggs are beneficial and will give you an energy boost. “A compound called cysteine in eggs helps the body get rid of toxins that build up with binge drinking,” says Devgan.

ANOTHER DRINK? NO WAY!

There’s this misconception that having another drink in the morning after can help cure a hangover. “Don’t even think about it, unless you want another hangover by evening,” concludes Devgan.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 13:06 IST