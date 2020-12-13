e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Here’s how exercising may protect bone health after weight loss surgery

Here’s how exercising may protect bone health after weight loss surgery

A recent study has pointed on the detrimental effects on bone health because of weight loss surgery. The novel research also suggests that exercise may help address this shortcoming.

health Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington [US]
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.(Unsplash)
         

A recent study has pointed on the detrimental effects on bone health because of weight loss surgery. The novel research also suggests that exercise may help address this shortcoming.

The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The study randomised 84 patients undergoing weight loss surgery to an exercise group or a control group for 11 months. The exercise group performed a high impact, balance, and resistance exercises three times per week.

Twelve months after surgery, participants in the exercise group had higher bone mineral density measurements at the lumbar spine and the forearm compared with those in the control group. Also, participants who attended at least half of the exercise sessions had higher bone mineral density at the femoral neck than those in the control group.

“These findings showed that a structured exercise program may be a valid treatment option to minimise weight loss surgery-induced bone loss, which may be particularly important since many patients undergo surgery in early adulthood or even at pediatric ages,” said lead author Florencio Diniz-Sousa, MSc, of the University of Porto, in Portugal.

“As stated in recently released World Health Organization physical activity guidelines, regular exercise should be a priority for everyone, including patients who have undergone weight loss surgery.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In