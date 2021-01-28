IND USA
One of the three main variants experts are watching was discovered in the United Kingdom late last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since.(AP)
How many variants of the coronavirus are there?

Monitoring variants is important because of the possibility that they could make vaccines and treatments less effective, or change the way they infect people.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:39 PM IST

There are many variants of the coronavirus circulating around the world, but health experts are primarily concerned with the emergence of three.

As a virus infects people, it can mutate as it makes copies of itself. Some mutations can be harmful to a virus, causing it to die out. Others can offer an advantage and help it spread.

"Not every mutation is created equal,” said Dr Mary Petrone, who studies infectious diseases at Yale University. “The virus is going to get lucky now and again.”

Monitoring variants is important because of the possibility that they could make vaccines and treatments less effective, or change the way they infect people.

A mutation early in the pandemic fuelled the spread of the virus around the world, but there had been no notable changes since — until recently, said Ohio State University biologist Daniel Jones.

One of the three main variants experts are watching was discovered in the United Kingdom late last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since.

Health officials initially said it didn't seem to cause worse disease, but some newer information suggests it might — that remains unknown at the moment. It does appear to spread more easily, which could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths.

The variant might become dominant in the US by March, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other variants first detected in South Africa and in Brazil also appear more contagious, experts say.

Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though there's some concern their effectiveness may be slightly diminished. There is some evidence that some antibody treatments may be less effective against certain variants.

There are ways to adjust vaccines and treatments to maintain their effectiveness, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert.

The emergence of variants is linked to ongoing surges since infections give viruses the chance to mutate and spread. It's another reason experts stress the importance of mask wearing and social distancing.

“The fewer humans carrying the virus, the fewer opportunities it has to mutate,” Jones said.

A healthcare worker uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples at the SpiceHealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory set up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Covaxin has shown it can trigger antibodies among vaccinated people, it is still not proven to be effective in preventing Covid-19 since it has not progressed as far along as the other vaccines.(Reuters)
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.(REUTERS)
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at 148th session of WHO Executive Board meeting. (ANI/Twitter)
A health worker receives a Covishield coronavirus vaccine jab at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the company is advancing the emerging variant booster candidate out of “abundance of caution.”(REUTERS)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
"We, therefore, support public health policies with strict control measures in order to protect our public health system, our individual well-being, and our future," scientists said.(AP)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
While antibodies against the coronavirus linger in the blood plasma for several weeks or months, earlier studies have shown that their levels significantly drop with time.(REUTERS)
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy.(Reuters/ File photo)
India on Thursday sent 2 million doses of a coronavirus to Bangladesh, a gift that is likely to foster bilateral relations further between the two South Asian neighbors.(AP/PTI)
