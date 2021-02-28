India reports 105,080 Covid-19 cases, 750 deaths over the past week
- The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week.
India witnessed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases this week spurred by spikes in states like Kerala and Maharashtra. The country recorded 105,080 Covid-19 cases and 750 deaths in the past week. The Union ministry for health and family welfare has asked Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to increase their testing and containment measures in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 and avert a second wave.
On Monday, 14,199 new Covid-19 cases 83 fatalities were recorded in the country. The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week. This was the biggest jump recorded since November 26. The number of active cases also went past 1.5 lakh after a gap of 17 days.
India noticed a slight drop in the number of new cases on Tuesday as it recorded 10,584 new infections and 78 fresh fatalities. The recovery rate stood at 97.24% while the case fatality rate stood at 1.42%. A surge in new cases was again seen on Wednesday when India recorded 13,742 new cases along with 104 new deaths.
The death toll saw a spike again on Thursday when the nation recorded 138 deaths in a span of 24 hours. India also recorded 16,738 new cases adding close to 3,000 fresh cases from Wednesday. The daily spike in the death toll was also reported after a gap of 130 days, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Friday's number too stayed above the 16,000 mark (16,577 to be exact) and the death toll increased by 120. The recovery rate dropped marginally to 97.14% but the case fatality rate remained the same at 1.42%. The trend continued on Saturday as well when the nation recorded 16,488 new cases and 113 new fatalities.
India recorded 16,752 new cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases past 11,096,731. The daily death toll remained above 100 for the fifth day in a row as the nation reported 113 deaths .
Civic authorities, disease experts as well as lawmakers have attributed the spike in cases to the non-adherence of Covid-19 norms across the country by the citizens. The Maharashtra government declared a lockdown in Amravati last week in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. People entering the national capital from high caseload states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked to show a negative Covid-19 test report on arrival.
Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC
- Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
J&J Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in US
- The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.
Walk-in registration for jabs in next phase
Covid-19: Mutations may not be driving spike, say experts
Single dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may prevent asymptomatic infection: Study
Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years
Vitamin B6 may help keep Covid-19's cytokine storms at bay: Study
Biden: US to launch 'massive' effort to educate citizens about Covid-19 vaccines
