India vaccinates 6.31 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across country on Day 4

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 till 6 pm today through 11,660 sessions, the Government of India (GoI) said.

The GoI in a release said that the COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the fourth day of the nationwide drive. This comes after the COVID-19 vaccination exercise was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.

"1,77,368 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today, the fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the release said citing the provisional data.

A total of only nine AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) have required hospitalisation. In Delhi, three cases have been discharged whereas one case is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Shahdara.

"One more AEFI case from Uttarakhand has been discharged. In Karnataka, one person has been discharged and other person is stable and under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga. In Chhattisgarh also, one person is discharged. In Rajasthan, one case is of suspected anaphylaxis is fine and under observation at District Hospital, Bangar," the release said.