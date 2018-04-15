Mariah Carey opens up about bipolar disorder, says she was diagnosed in 2001

Popstar Mariah Carey, who recently opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder, is feeling “inspired” by the “overwhelming support” she has been receiving from all over. The singer took to social media to share an encouraging post.

“I’ve been hard at work, feeling inspired by each of your stories and uplifted by your overwhelming support,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s continue to encourage each other on our journeys.”

The Instagram post where Mariah Carey thanks fans for their support. (Instagram)

In an interview with People Magazine, the 48-year-old had revealed she was first diagnosed with the disorder in 2001, when she was hospitalised for a physical and mental health breakdown. “I didn’t want to carry around the stigma of a lifelong disease that would define me and potentially end my career,” she said. “I was so terrified of losing everything.”

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey told the magazine. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The singer-songwriter is now in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder, which involves periods of depression as well as hypomania, reports the magazine.

