Not only high blood pressure, obesity linked to traumatic brain injury recovery too

Being obese has been associated with a lot of health problems such as high blood pressure, heart issues and diabetes. Now researchers at Wolters Kluwer Health have found that being obese increases your risk factors in the years after a patient’s rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The findings showed that there needed to be a proactive regarding controlling one’s weight and health related conditions among long-term TBI survivors.

The study included adults with TBI who gone through inpatient acute rehabilitation. Inpatient rehabilitation comprises intensive therapy, conducted by a team of specialists, for improving physical and mental functioning.

The connection between body weight and functional and health outcomes was studied between one to 25 years after TBI. Although the number of overweight patients was basically stable, the obesity rate went up over time, especially five years or more after TBI. The findings came out in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.

With inputs from ANI

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more