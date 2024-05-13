 Olivia Munn says she recently had fifth surgery amid her cancer battle - Hindustan Times
Olivia Munn says she recently had fifth surgery amid her cancer battle

PTI |
May 13, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Olivia Munn says she recently had fifth surgery amid her cancer battle

Los Angeles, Actor Olivia Munn has revealed she underwent a fifth surgery last month as part of her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

HT Image
HT Image

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer after tests revealed that she had Luminal B a fast-growing, aggressive cancer in both of her breasts.

She had four surgeries in 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy.

"I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries," Munn told Vogue magazine.

The "Newsroom" actor, who shares two-year-old son Malcolm with comedian-partner John Mulaney, also spoke about the side effects of the prescribed estrogen-suppressing drug Lupron.

"It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion. I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed," she added.

Asked how the medication impacted her life at home, Munn said: "If you asked Malcolm, 'Where does Daddy work?' he'd run to his desk, and if you asked him, 'Where does Mommy work?' he'd point to my bed. It was so sweet. But at the same time, it was breaking my heart because this is his image of me."

She said she eventually asked doctors for an alternative to the drug, which led to her most recent surgery.

"It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family. I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, 'Malcolm's not going to remember this. Don't worry.' But I just kept thinking to myself, 'I'm going to remember this, that I missed all these things.' It's his childhood, but it's my motherhood, and I don't want to miss any of these parts if I don't have to."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / health / Olivia Munn says she recently had fifth surgery amid her cancer battle

