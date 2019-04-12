Popsicles: The fun way to stay hydrated

Is the rising temperature tempting you to grab a cold dessert every now and then? Well, it is something most of us struggle with. And nutritious popsicles are the heaven-sent way out of this dilemma.

“Kiwis, strawberry, blueberry and apple are packed with vitamins and vegetables such as cucumber are not only hydrating but also a great source of fibre. Popsicles made using them are definitely better than eating regular ice cream,” says Dr Monica Jacob, nutritionist and cosmetologist, Bodyz Wellness.

The flexibility that popsicles offer is one of the main reasons why they top the summer nutritious treat list. “Popsicles are distinctive in a way that they can be created with any base liquid ingredient from water and juices to vegetable puree and nut milk. One can also opt to use yoghurt too,” says Joginder Singh, executive pastry chef, Pune Sugar Box, Conrad Pune.

Another reason why they are hit from kids to adults is it is a common factor that unites generations. “Popsicles have only grow in popularity since their inception. They could also be nostalgic for people as it most often than not takes you back to your childhood,” says Ishijyot Surri, chef and co-founder, Pachinco.

And what’s more, it gets kids to gorge on vegetables without throwing a fuss. “Popsicles are a brilliant way to add more vegetables into the diet of your kids,” says Chef Nader Shaikh, executive chef, Sheraton Grand Pune.

Orange Mango Coconut Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 large mango (cut into quarter-inch cubes and divided in 4 cups), 2 cups unsweetened coconut milk (whisked and divided), 3tbsp orange juice, 3tbsp honey

Method

Puree three cups of mango cubes, one and a half cup of coconut milk, orange juice, and honey

Evenly distribute the remaining one cup full of mango cubes among the Popsicle moulds

Add 3tbsp of mango coconut mixture, gently tapping the mould on the kitchen counter to make sure the liquid fills the spaces between the diced mango pieces

Add 1tbsp of coconut milk or until the mold is filled. Poke the Popsicle sticks in the mould, and then freeze for at least six hours, or overnight, and serve.

Minty Watermelon Popsicles

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon cubes (divided), 1tbsp fresh mint leaves, 1 1/2 cups coconut water, 2tbsp lime juice, 1tbsp honey

Method:

In a blender, puree 2 1/2 cups diced watermelon cubes, mint leaves, coconut water, lime juice, and honey. Cut the remaining 1/2 cup watermelon slices into 1/4 inch cubes

Pour and evenly divide them among the Popsicle moulds. Stir the Popsicle mixture, and then fill each mould

Insert the Popsicle sticks. Freeze for at least six hours, or overnight and serve.

Cucumber, Mint and Coconut Popsicle

Ingredients:

3 cucumber (peeled), 1tbsp fresh mint leaves, 1 1/2 cups coconut water, 2tbsp lime juice, 1tbsp honey

Method:

In a blender, add peeled cucumber, and blend it to make a smooth puree. Blend mint to make a fine paste

Mix the cucumber puree, honey and coconut water together

Mix the mint puree and coconut water together

Pour the cucumber and honey mixture in the Popsicle mold and make a first layer. Then add mint and coconut water mixture to make a second layer. Freeze for at least six hours, or overnight to get a popsicle.

Strawberry Yogurt Popsicles

Ingredients:

3 cups of strawberries ( crushed to fill 1 1/2 cup for the puree), 2 tbsp honey (divided), 2/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

Method:

In a blender, add strawberries with honey and blend it. Add greek yoghurt

Tap the mould on the counter to make sure all of the layers settle. Use a small spoon to drag vertically from the bottom to the top of the mold a few times to create a swirled pattern.

Gently tap the molds on the countertop to remove any air bubbles. Inject the Popsicle sticks, and then freeze for overnight or for six hours max. Serve once set.

Orange and Thyme Popsicle with Fresh Kiwi Slice

Ingredients:

1 litre fresh orange juice, 150gm caster sugar, 80gm glucose, 1tsp lemon juice, 5gm fresh thyme, 10 slices of fresh kiwi (thin)

Method:

Warm the orange juice, caster sugar, thyme and glucose till 75 degrees Celsius

Add the lemon juice

Remove from the heat and cool down in ice bath

When cooled, fill the mixture into Popsicle mould; put two pieces of fresh kiwi slice and one Popsicle stick into each mould and freeze overnight.

Next day de-mould and serve.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:26 IST