The Cancer Test That Wall Street Is Betting On

Much of the public debate over cancer blood tests has focused on early detection products like the Galleri test from a company called Grail, which promises to screen healthy people for more than 50 types of cancer. Natera builds a personalized blood test to look for cancer recurrence. While these tests capture headlines and Super Bowl ads, the more proven opportunity for investors has been in a less glamorous market: checking for cancer recurrence. For a patient who has just had a tumor surgically removed, the critical question is whether every cancer cell is gone. Many oncologists now use blood tests to answer that question months before a traditional scan could. Natera, based in Austin, Texas, holds a near-monopoly in this market, known as minimal residual disease (MRD) testing. Its stock has roughly quadrupled over three years. The company is now valued at about $31 billion, making it the dominant player in what may be a new era of blood-based cancer testing. It has even surpassed Illumina, the sequencing giant on whose technology much of the industry depends. Revenue has grown from roughly $1 billion in 2023 to $2.3 billion last year and is projected by analysts on FactSet to reach $2.77 billion this year.

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But that impressive run creates its own problem for investors. At 10 to 11 times forward revenue, any growth that falls short of perfect spooks the market. Last week the stock fell about 10% despite an earnings beat, with first-quarter revenue growing 39% from the same period last year to $697 million. The long-term bull case is straightforward. MRD testing has barely scratched the surface. Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda estimates current penetration at only 6% of a $20 billion domestic market. For Natera to sustain its run, it must move beyond academic hospitals and into community oncologists both in the U.S. and abroad while staying ahead of the competition. Natera’s flagship product, Signatera, is tumor-informed. After a tumor is removed, Natera sequences that specific tissue to identify its unique genetic signature. It then builds a personalized blood test to hunt for those mutations in the patient’s future blood draws. “By the time a tumor shows up on imaging, it’s often too late,” said Neel Talwar, an oncologist at City of Hope, who uses the test on his patients. “Chemotherapy is much more effective at eradicating minimal disease than it is macroscopic disease that you can already see on imaging.” For years the excitement in cancer blood testing centered on multi-cancer detection, screening healthy people with a single blood draw. A core problem in those technologies is sensitivity. They miss a large percentage of early-stage cancers, particularly breast and prostate. In contrast, MRD is a sniper. It knows exactly what to look for because it starts with the original tumor’s DNA.

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