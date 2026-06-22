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Try These 3 Quick, Protein-Rich Nutritious Breakfast Recipes You Can Whip Up In Minutes For Your Busiest Mornings

Fuel your morning with these three quick, protein-rich breakfast recipes designed to boost your metabolism, stop cravings, and keep you full for hours.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 02:52 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Morning shows the day and having a protein-rich breakfast keeps you full throughout the day. Protein-rich breakfast gives your metabolism a great boost and reduces your morning slumps. Beginning your day with a high-protein breakfast works in stabilising blood sugar, improves metabolism, and leaves your stomach full for hours. Such protein-rich breakfasts often contribute to having 30g of protein by the morning and your hunger hormones take s backseat. Also a good amount of protein in your breakfast results in zero mid-morning crashes and higher energy.

Protein-rich breakfast(Adobe Stock)

Here are three types of different breakfast options filled with protein and nutrients to support your weight loss plan and kickstart your day with healthy food.

Protein-Rich Breakfast Options To Keep You Full, Energised, and Focused When You’re in a Rush

Chia Pudding With Fruits and Nut Butter

Chia pudding filled with fruit and nut butter can be a good breakfast option if you are looking for a protein-rich option. Take one tablespoon of chia seeds with 180ml of almond milk. A spoonful of chia seeds has 4.7 grams of protein along with fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins. For fruits, you can add mangoes, kiwi, pomegranate or watermelon and mix peanut butter with it. For extra sweetness, you can add a tablespoon of maple syrup and a teaspoon of crushed cinnamon for flavour.

Ingredients

  • Chia seeds: ½ cup
  • Milk of choice: 2 cups (almond, oat, coconut, or soy)
  • Nut butter: ¼ cup (peanut, almond, or cashew)
  • Sweetener: 4–8 teaspoons maple syrup or honey
  • Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon
  • Fresh berries, sliced banana, crushed almonds, or walnuts

Step By Step Guide

  • In a large bowl or jar, vigorously whisk the milk, nut butter, sweetener, and vanilla until smooth.
  • Stir in the chia seeds thoroughly, ensuring no clumps remain.
  • Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, then give it one more quick stir.
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight) until thick and creamy.
  • Divide into four portions and finish with your favorite fruit and nut toppings.

Ragi Egg Wrap with Veggies

This chicken and mushroom crepes recipe is a make-ahead one. You can also take it up as a brunch on a busy morning. These savoury crepes are filled with protein, nutrients, fats, vitamins, and a minimum amount of carbs. If you are following intermittent fasting or just looking for a filling brunch menu to sort the day's menu, this one is your go-to.

Ingredients

  • 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 1 large leek, sliced
  • 2 cups mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (plus 2 tablespoons for sauce)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2¾ cups milk (divided)
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Vegetable oil (for greasing)
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Step-by-Step Guide

  • Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C), rub the chicken breasts with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast on a baking sheet until fully cooked.
  • Let the chicken cool completely, shred the meat off the bone using two forks, and set it aside.
  • Whisk 1 cup of flour and ½ teaspoon of salt in a large bowl, then pour in 1¼ cups of milk and whisk thoroughly to create a lump-free base.
  • Whisk the beaten eggs, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, and the minced dill into the batter until completely smooth.
  • Heat a greased 12-inch non-stick skillet over high heat, pour in a ladle of batter, and immediately swirl the pan to coat the bottom.
  • Cook until the edges turn golden brown, flip the crepe to cook for 30–40 seconds more, and slide it onto a paper towel-lined sheet of foil. Repeat for the remaining batter.
  • Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a skillet, sauté the sliced leeks and mushrooms for 5–7 minutes until tender, and then toss them with the shredded chicken.
  • Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over medium heat, stir in 2 tablespoons of flour and the minced garlic, and cook for 1 minute.
  • Gradually pour 1½ cups of warm milk into the saucepan while whisking continuously, simmer until thick and smooth, and season with salt and pepper.
  • Place a portion of the chicken and mushroom filling in the center of each crepe, roll them up tightly, and arrange them in a baking dish.
  • Pour the garlic sauce evenly over the top of the rolled crepes and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15 minutes until hot and bubbling.

FAQs

Q: Can these busy-morning recipes be prepped ahead of time?Yes. The chia pudding thrives overnight, ragi dough can be mixed a day early, and the crepe fillings can be prepped in advance.

Q: How much protein should I aim for in a breakfast to stay full?Aim for 20–30 grams of protein. This range triggers satiety hormones, sustaining your energy and keeping you full until lunch without a mid-morning crash.

Q: What are the fastest protein swaps if I don't want eggs or meat?Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, silken tofu, and flax seeds are high-protein alternatives that require zero cooking time before hitting your plate.

 
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