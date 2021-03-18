Vaccine wastage nearly 7%, says health ministry
- Health ministry urged authorities to 'optimally utilize' vaccines.
India has administered at least 36 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to date, even as vaccine wastage hovers around 7%, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
“The current average of Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India is 6.5%, but there are several states that are wasting more than the national average… The important message that we have shared with those states is that vaccines are invaluable commodities; these are public health goods; therefore, vaccines have to be optimally utilized. Vaccine wastage has to be drastically reduced, as any reduction in vaccine wastage means you end up inoculating more people,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, during a media briefing.
Maharashtra surge takes India’s daily tally past 35k; 536 cases in Delhi
- India’s daily infection tally on Wednesday touched 35,836 – the highest single-day case increase in the country in over a 100 days.
Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 districts, states asked to boost testing
70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15
38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations
- There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
Rajya Sabha passes bill to allow abortion up to 24 weeks
- Harsh Vardhan moved the MTP(Amendment) Bill 2020 which was passed by voice vote. The bill also ensures that women get access to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian grounds.
Are US and UK reaping benefits of vaccination?
Govt says 2nd wave in Maharashtra; PM’s meet today
- The PM is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again, and is likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations, according to officials who asked not to be named.
Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues
Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase
Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
'Blood clotting events not related to vaccine': Astrazeneca
Allowed limited Covid vaccine export: Govt
Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens
- The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
People centric health system need of the hour: WHO chief scientist
