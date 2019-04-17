World Haemophilia Day 2019: 10 signs and how to deal with it

Haemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. As a result, the inherent of Haemophilia suffers from spontaneous and bleed for a longer time after sustaining an injury. This occurs due to the absence of a certain protein called clotting factors required for stopping the bleeding. The intensity of Haemophilia depends on the amount of clotting factor present in the blood. The lower the amount of factor, the more chance that bleeding will occur which can lead to serious health issues. The condition is caused by a mutation in one of the genes affects the clotting of blood.

10 signs of Haemophilia

- Bleeding in the joints which cause severe pain, tightness and swelling in the joints.

- Bruising easily and excessive bleeding

- Bruising of skin, muscles and tissues which causes a build of blood in that area and is termed as a hematoma.

- Bleeding of mouth and gums. Excessive bleeding which is difficult to stop if a tooth is broken.

- Bleeding after circumcision

- Bleeding after getting injections.

- Bleeding in the head of an infant after a particularly difficult delivery.

- Blood in urine and stool.

- Frequent nosebleeds which are difficult to stop.

- Prolonged or continued bleeding after bleeding ceased previously

Treatment

Medical history and blood tests are the only way to detect Haemophilia and its type and intensity. Haemophilia is best combated by replacing missing blood clot factors which are done by injecting treatment products called clotting factor concentrates into a person’s vein. The treatment is done in two ways, episodic care to stop bleeding episodes and a prophylactic care to prevent bleeding episodes. With proper medical care, a person suffering from Haemophilia can learn how to inject clotting factors concentrates even at home in case of excessive episodic bleeding.

