World Health Day 2019: History, significance and theme

World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7, and is an initiative by the World Health Organisation to make people more aware of certain health issues. The World Health Assembly took place for the first time in 1948 and was held in Geneva. World Health Day is commemorated every year on this date because this was when WHO was founded, which came into being to address vital health care issues.

The objective of the World Health Day is to spread awareness about equal health care facilities all over the world and to dispel all the myths that are there regarding health related matters. Organisations all over the world hold different kind of events related to health on this occasion.

Theme for 2019

The theme for this year’s Health Day is universal health coverage. WHO is working towards a future where everyone should get the healthcare they need and when they need it. Adequate steps are being taken to ensure that someday in the future, this theme becomes a reality.

Significance

WHO acknowledges that the world is making progress in a lot of areas, however, millions of individuals still cannot get access to the right medical care at the right time. Countless others are is such a bad state that they have to choose between eating or getting the medicines for treatment.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 10:11 IST