Yoga helps you to become self-aware: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

A wife, a doting mother, an actor and entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an inspiration for many. We have seen her play a variety of characters on screen and her social media presence has got her fans raving about her. Shilpa is often seen posting on social media about her Sunday binges and sharing health tips.

“One has to move ahead with time. I understand digital is the way to go, and I use all my social media platforms not to promote myself but health. I feel happy I can use this medium to connect with my fans who have given me so much love. I feel indebted, and now it’s payback time,” she says, adding, “Everything has its pros and cons. To kids today, I want to say: don’t overdo it. You should be aware when it becomes addictive. Know when to disconnect and connect with people than their handles.”

What’s your favourite fashion piece?

Donna Karan stretch black midi dress. It fits me like a glove and doesn’t go out of style.

On a casual day, what will you been seen wearing?

White tee and torn boyfriend jeans.

Fashion trend you’re obsessed with

Gold lame (a type of fabric woven with thin ribbons of metallic fibre).

Who’s your fashion icon?

Coco Chanel.

Is following a diet crucial?

I wouldn’t say diet, but a balanced diet. To maintain health and wellness, nutrition is important. It is 70% diet and 30% any kind of workout regime that increases metabolism.

How did yoga change your life?

Yoga has become my life. It changes your perception, will power, ego, strength... I can go on and on. But most importantly, it makes you aware of yourself, inside and out. Living in awareness is key to be a happy soul. My fitness regime includes deep breathing. I do pranayamas everyday even if it is for 15 minutes. I don’t get the time to do asanas everyday, but I try to do it three to four days in a week and mix it with weights and functional training. Right now, I’m doing advanced yoga.

When it comes to beauty treatments, do you go for home remedies? Are there a few things you can share with the readers?

I’m a spa owner and junkie. When it comes to massages, I feel it is important to unwind and ensure lymphatic drainage which also enhances your glow. A high fibre diet with coconut oil and ghee also helps clean your gut.

I also love my homemade face packs which I make by randomly mixing ingredients from the kitchen on a lazy Sunday. You can mix turmeric, fresh cream, rosewater, and honey. Apply it and wipe off with a warm cotton pad. Another thing I like to do is take a cold papaya piece and just rub it on my face.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:01 IST