A new Men in Black movie is coming, and it will star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson

Actor Tessa Thompson has joined the cast of Men in Black spinoff. Thompson joins her Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fate of the Furious director F Gary Gray is in negotiations to helm the project, while the script has been penned by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to return in the film, which is meant to launch a new franchise with fresh talent involved.

Actresses Tessa Thompson arrives for the premiere of Annihilation in Los Angeles. (AFP)

Sony had originally planned to combine the Men and Black and 21 Jump Street franchises, but have since shelved that idea.

Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organisation, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys.

