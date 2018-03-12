 A Quiet Place: Everyone’s screaming about the ‘terrifying’ horror movie with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
A Quiet Place: Everyone’s screaming about the ‘terrifying’ horror movie with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

A Quiet Place: Director John Krasinski’s first horror film, and first collaboration with wife Emily Blunt, debuts with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s making Twitter scream.

hollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2018 10:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Emily Blunt in a still from A Quiet Place.
Emily Blunt in a still from A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski’s new film, A Quiet Place, held its premiere at the ongoing South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, and the first reactions are ecstatic. The horror movie, which marks Krasinski’s first time collaborating with his wife Emily Blunt, currently sits at 100% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, with 16 reviews in.

Critics are praising the film for its atmosphere, Krasinski’s tense direction and Blunt’s performance. Previously Krasinski was best known for starring in the sitcom, The Office. He transitioned into more dramatic roles with Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, and the upcoming Amazon show, Jack Reacher, based on the popular novel series.

A Quiet Place is Krasinski’s third feature as director. He previously made Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars, both comedy-dramas.

Here are some reactions emerging from the SXSW screening:

A Quiet Place is about a couple and their two children, who must survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which the slightest sound attracts unseen monsters.

The film is slated to release on April 6.

