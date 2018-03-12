A Quiet Place: Everyone’s screaming about the ‘terrifying’ horror movie with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

John Krasinski’s new film, A Quiet Place, held its premiere at the ongoing South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, and the first reactions are ecstatic. The horror movie, which marks Krasinski’s first time collaborating with his wife Emily Blunt, currently sits at 100% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, with 16 reviews in.

Critics are praising the film for its atmosphere, Krasinski’s tense direction and Blunt’s performance. Previously Krasinski was best known for starring in the sitcom, The Office. He transitioned into more dramatic roles with Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, and the upcoming Amazon show, Jack Reacher, based on the popular novel series.

A Quiet Place is Krasinski’s third feature as director. He previously made Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars, both comedy-dramas.

Here are some reactions emerging from the SXSW screening:

Holy shit, A QUIET PLACE is for real. John Krasinski made a horror movie that’s wholly original and, btw, really, REALLY scary. #sxsw — Meredith Borders (@xymarla) March 10, 2018

#AQuietPlace is INCREDIBLY effective; my hands hurt from clenching my fists this whole time. So tense people were actually screaming. #SXSW2018 — Angie Han @ SXSW (@ajhan) March 10, 2018

#AQuietPlace is a masterclass in suspense. It weaponizes your own screams against you. The tension is so taut your stomach will turn in relentless knots. Totally deliciously terrifying. #SXSW18 — Kristy Puchko ➡️ SXSW (@KristyPuchko) March 10, 2018

A QUIET PLACE: Ruthlessly efficient and brutally effective stuff. Krasinski knows how to move his camera, and how to build bomb-under-the-table suspense. Went in skeptical; an excellent surprise. #sxsw — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) March 10, 2018

Here’s the thing... Audible horror is my kryptonite. A QUIET PLACE is the MOST audible horror movie I’ve ever seen. Emotionally, I’m spent. Intellectually, I recognize that this movie fucking rules. Krasinski, Blunt, the kids, all top notch. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/o3ymd7r63V — Neil Miller™ (@rejects) March 10, 2018

A QUIET PLACE: who would’ve thought John Krasinski had an all-timer horror picture in him? One of best mainstream creature features in years with a wild pure cinema experimental streak. What a brilliant bit of a genre cinema that’s equal parts Spielberg and Romero. #SXSW2018 — Jacob Knight (@JacobQKnight) March 10, 2018

DAMN! #AQuietPlace is John Krasinski’s best film as a director. So brilliantly intense and one of those films that keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time, literally. Just catching my breathe now#SXSW pic.twitter.com/KTlrigxtfz — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2018

A Quiet Place milks its high concept (make a sound and a monster will get you) for all it is worth. Justifiably filled with jump scares but it never feels cheap. Whole cast was great. Smart, fun, tense, different. Big recommend from me. pic.twitter.com/zcmoOwjNa6 — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 10, 2018

A QUIET PLACE: A great horror film that excels at living and thriving in painfully uncomfortable tension. A couple of cheap jump scares aside, it’s a lean, mean adrenaline generating machine. The audience went wild when the credits rolled. #AQuietPlace #SXSW — Caleb Masters @ SXSW2018 (@CMastersTalk) March 10, 2018

#AQuietPlace: Wow. Opening night at #SXSW brought it *hard.* Thrilling, tremendous sound design and genuinely frightening. What could have been a "gimmick" flick strikes fear and tugs the heartstrings. Survival horror with the right influences. — Howlin' Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 10, 2018

A Quiet Place had me jerking in my seat throughout the whole movie. A lot of jumpy moments, incredibly executed performances and a well crafted story of a family trying to survive. This movie was bananas! #SXSW #BGNSXSW — Jamie Broadnax @ SXSW (@JamieBroadnax) March 10, 2018

A QUIET PLACE: Holy moly what a ride! I now suspect @johnkrasinski to be a cruel human, because he absolutely tortures the audience... albeit in a wonderful, terrifying & emotional way. I barely breathed throughout the whole film 😱 #SXSW pic.twitter.com/e4jA528Dbp — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) March 10, 2018

A Quiet Place is about a couple and their two children, who must survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which the slightest sound attracts unseen monsters.

The film is slated to release on April 6.

