Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
A Quiet Place Part II’s first trailer says ‘those who survived aren’t worth saving’. Watch here

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, has been released.

Jan 02, 2020
Emily Blunt in a still from the trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II.
The first trailer for the horror sequel, A Quiet Place: Part II, has been released. Directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt as a survivor of an apocalyptic alien invasion, the film will pick up from where the original left off.

But the trailer opens with scenes of chaos on the day it all began, when the aliens arrived on Earth and first began killing humans. The entire scene appears to have been shot from the inside of a car, as Blunt’s character, Evelyn Abbott, drives with her kids as havoc unfolds outside. The shot is reminiscent of a similar scene in Children of Men, and also the recent post-apocalyptic film Bird Box, which drew comparisons to A Quiet Place.

 

After surviving the events of the first film, Evelyn and her three children must learn to keep living without Evelyn’s husband, Lee, who sacrificed himself to save his family. Evelyn comes across a group of survivors, but when she insists on finding others, she’s chillingly told that “the people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The first film went on to become a global box office success, raking in over $350 million worldwide in addition to stellar reviews. A Quiet Place: Part II also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. It’s slated for release on March 20.

