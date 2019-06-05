Ad Astra trailer: Brad Pitt goes interstellar in Christopher Nolan-esque thriller. Watch here

20th Century Fox has revealed the first trailer for Ad Astra, director James Gray’s deep-space adventure film starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut who goes in search of his long lost father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with Pitt’s character, Roy McBride, saying that he owes everything to his dad, who went missing during a mission 16 years ago. The elder McBride was researching an ‘a highly classified material that threaten the existence of the solar system’. When signs of an impending apocalypse are seen, Roy is assigned to go up into space to investigate what his father was up to.

Gray has compared Ad Astra to Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, and has said that it will feature ‘the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie’.

The second half of the trailer shows large scale action and interstellar travel, as Roy ventures further into the outer reaches of our galaxy.

The film failed to meet its January and May 2019 targets, and was subsequently pushed back. Gray is the director behind films such as The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z and Little Odessa. Four of his films have been nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ad Astra is the second Brad Pitt movie of the year, following Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, due out in July. Also starring Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler John Ortiz and Donald Sutherland, Ad Astra is slated for a September release.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:33 IST