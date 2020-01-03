Adam Sandler’s Twitter account hacked, offensive tweets posted

hollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:07 IST

Adam Sandler became the latest victim of hacking when a series of racist and offensive posts were made from his Twitter account this Thursday. This came just days after Mariah Carrey's Twitter account was taken over in a similar manner.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Adam Sandler's Twitter page went haywire starting from 5:34 PM (local time) when derogatory remarks started to appear that targeted racial groups and famous people.

As I sit here watching Mr. Robot, I see that Adam Sandler's Twitter has been hacked. Use strong passwords and MFA, kids! pic.twitter.com/mLk6UZIIZ3 — Captain Obvious (@BengalsCaptain) January 3, 2020

While one tweet made an offensive remark about Mariah Carey another abusive post targeted the American president, Donald Trump. The hackers also retweeted a post that made racist remarks about Barack Obama.

A representative of Sandler’s intimated the media that the hijacked account was locked instantly when the issue came to their notice. Just like in Carey's case, the Tweets on Sandler's page referred to the Chuckling Squad hacker group that was responsible for breaching through Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account back in August 2019.

