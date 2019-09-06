Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram hacked, free iPhones advertised; fans say ‘Tony Stark would hack them back’

hollywood

Actor Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram was hacked on Friday, the actor confirmed via a tweet. His followers noticed a giveaway which redirected them to a suspicious website, which promised free iPhones, MacBooks and Tesla cars.

His Instagram page was filled with ads giving away PlayStations, Apple Watches and Amazon gift cards. The actor has over 43 million followers on Instagram.

I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000. — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 6, 2019

He wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it’s sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000.” Downey Jr’s team has since regained control of his Instagram. It was earlier speculated that the hackers had changed Downey Jr’s recovery email address, which made it even more difficult to solve the problem.

So apparently the hackers changed @RobertDowneyJr recovery email on @instagram so if there is anyone that works there can help him? — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 6, 2019

The actor’s fans offered support in reply to his tweet. One of them joked, “Tony Stark would hack them back,” and another wrote, “We love you, hope everything gets sorted out soon.” Downey Jr isn’t the only actor to have had their account hacked recently. Fellow superhero star Jason Momoa witnessed a similar incident a few hours ago.

Downey Jr’s last screen appearance was as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. It was the actor’s final time as the iconic character, whom he has played on screen since 2008. It was recently reported that Marvel is planning a serious Oscars campaign for the actor, which has publicly been endorsed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and his first MCU director, Jon Favreau.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:45 IST