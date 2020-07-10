After future Captain America Anthony Mackie’s anti-Marvel comments, Avengers directors respond

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have responded to actor Anthony Mackie recent comments on the lack of diversity behind-the-scenes on Marvel films. In an appearance on a podcast, the brothers admitted that everyone can do better.

“I think we can always all do better at diversity constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry — so he’s not wrong at all,”Joe said. “I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera.” Anthony added, “We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

The Russos directed Mackie in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, before going on to make the third and fourth Avengers films. Mackie plays Sam Wison, aka The Falcon, in the MCU. He will reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will see him explore his new role as Captain America.

In a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Mackie claimed that hiring practices on Marvel projects were ‘racist’. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he said, adding, “But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Mackie concluded by saying Marvel Studios should ultimately “hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”

Marvel is trying to diversify both in front of and behind the camera on its future projects. Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther 2; Chloe Zhao is directing The Eternals, starring a multiracial cast; Cate Shortland directed Black Widow; Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Shang-Chi, starring a mostly Asian cast, and Deborah Chow is in talks to direct future projects.

