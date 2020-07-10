After Thandie Newton’s disparaging remarks about Tom Cruise, his ex-wife Katie Holmes follows her on Instagram

hollywood

Actor Katie Holmes has started following actor Thandie Newton on Instagram, the Daily Mail reports, after Newton’s recent remarks about Holmes’ ex-husband, Tom Cruise. In an interview to Vulture, Newton had described a difficult on-set experience she’d had with Cruise, while they were filming Mission: Impossible 2 together.

In the interview, Newton had said, “I was so scared of Tom,” and had described him as “a very dominant individual.” Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012, and have a 14-year-old daughter, Suri. It was reported after during the ex-couple’s custody battle that Holmes was afraid of Cruise’s associates at the Church of Scientology.

Narrating an incident from the set of the MI 2, directed by John Woo, Newton said that they were shooting a scene together, and the results made Cruise angry. “So this scene was happening, and Tom was not happy with what I was doing because I had the sh**tiest lines,” she said, adding that Woo was unavailable for support because he didn’t speak English.

At one point, she said, Cruise got ‘so frustrated’ that he proposed they switch roles, and that she play his character and he’d play hers. “And it was the most unhelpful … I can’t think of anything less revealing,” Newton continued. “It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.”

She said that at the end of the day, Cruise called to tell her that they’d be reshooting the scenes later. She had been expecting an apology.

Newton said that Cruise wasn’t ‘terrible’, but that he was under a lot of pressure to feel liked. “He was a very dominant individual,” she said. “He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

