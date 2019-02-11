Aladdin’s new trailer is out and Twitter thinks it looks like a low budget Bollywood movie. Watch here

Actor Will Smith’s ‘blue’ avatar as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin remake was unveiled during the Grammy Awards. The Genie, Jasmine and Aladdin appear in the latest trailer for the film, giving fans a first look at Smith’s character.

The new take on the animated classic was unveiled on Sunday night. It also featured looks at Jasmine and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah. Jafar can even be seen leading Aladdin to the Cave of the Wonders. Smith also posted the trailer to his Instagram, and wrote: “I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!”

Watch the trailer:

However, the reactions to the trailer have not been so positive. People took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to voice their opinions, share jokes and make memes about the movie. Some hated Jafar’s voice, other thought the CGI was the worst quality.

“The more I see of this Aladdin Remake, the more I wish I didn’t see of it.Disney really needs to stop with this,” wrote one Twitter user. “oh noooo . . .It’s even worse than I thought,” wrote another. “I did not bring a daughter into this world for her to know THIS as the Genie,” read a tweet. “It is honestly so funny that the new genie looks like shit and just sort of walks over to Aladdin like ‘oh hey man’,” read another. Check out more reactions:

incredible that this was my exact expression watching the trailer for the new Aladdin movie pic.twitter.com/jTsVASVG9r — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) February 11, 2019

Basically when I saw a blue Will Smith pop up on my screen #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/6SBGyeIZCh — A n a (@radshadeofblue) February 11, 2019

Bruh this live action Aladdin looks like a porn parody 💀 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) February 11, 2019

i'll never sleep again and it's all will smith's fault #aladdin pic.twitter.com/wUL79ZchIG — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 11, 2019

This looks like a blue version of Shrek. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/7xCEg46WvS — Caillou Pettis (@CaillouPettis) February 11, 2019

Just saw the #Aladdin preview. Totally sold up until I saw the genie. pic.twitter.com/kqmQ3IMtC3 — Sam (@_SamanthasLife) February 11, 2019

Was down for that #Aladdin trailer the whole way thru til I saw blue Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/bSBf02ul2c — Jv Joe (@JvJoeontheRadio) February 11, 2019

Mena Massoud stars in the live-action remake as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The first trailer of the film debuted in October 2018, though fans only got a quick look at Aladdin and his famous lamp. Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.

