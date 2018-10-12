Watch Aladdin teaser trailer, it is even more magical than you’d imagine

Ever since it was announced that Disney was turning Aladdin into a live-action movie, we’ve been waiting for a first look at the film. On Thursday, Disney finally released the first teaser trailer for the 1992 Guy Ritchie-directed remake, and it’s even more magical than you’d imagined. In the clip, we get a glimpse of Aladdin inside the Cave of Wonder where he obtains the magic lamp, and we also see Agrabah for the first time.

The teaser trailer opens with a bird’s shadow gently gliding over the desert until Agrabah, the city of mystery and enchantment, appears in the distance. The bird, which turns out to be a parrot, leads toward a deep, ominous voice. “Only one may enter here,” roars Cave of Wonders, as a shadowy figure enters. It ends with the appearance of Mena Massoud as Aladdin who holds a mystical lamp with a trapped genie.

Watch Aladdin teaser trailer here:

The movie reportedly also stars Naomi Scott as princess Jasmine, Will Smith as the magical Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Numan Acar as Hakim and Navid Negahban as the Sultan. Directed by Guy Ritchie, and co-written by John August and Ritchie, the film will hit the theatres in May 2019.

The trailer for Disney’s live-action Aladdin, comes a day after Will debuted the official poster for the movie on Instagram, captioning it, “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!” Get excited for the film with the trailer above, and catch Aladdin in theatres on May 24, 2019.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 16:33 IST