Grammy Awards 2019 LIVE updates: This Is America wins song of the year, AR Rahman attends music’s big night
61st Grammy Awards 2019 Live Updates: The best music of 2018 is being honoured in Los Angeles. Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar lead nominations. Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello to perform live.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards are being held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Billed as the biggest night in the music industry, this years Grammys are marred by high-profile no-shows and controversy. Rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino will not be attending the ceremony, presumably because of the Grammys’ historical ignorance of rap music.
Cardi B, meanwhile, is considered a favourite for her album Invasion of Privacy, potentially becoming the first rapper since 2004 to win the award. She will be competing against Drake and Kendrick, who produced the Black Panther soundtrack album. The rappers lead the field of nominees with eight and seven nods, respectively.
Also read: Grammy awards 2019: Here are all the nominees in major categories
Hosting the programme for the first time is 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Dolly Parton was honoured ahead of the Grammys with a commemorative performance by multiple artistes, which included Pink, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, among others.
With high-profile performance by Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello, the 2019 Grammys promise to be an entertaining evening.
Here are all the LIVE updates from the 2019 Grammy Awards:
Miley Cyrus performs with Dolly Parton
Miley Cyrus came back on stage to perform with her godmother and singer Dolly Parton. They sang her song Jolene on stage. She was also joined on stage by Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves.
Post Malone performs
Singer Post Malone was joined on stage by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Anthony Kiedis for a performance.
This Is America wins song of the year
This Is America wins song of the year Grammy Award for Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.
Lilly Singh, Lele Pons arrive for ceremony
YouTube stars Lele Pons and Lilly Singh arrived for the ceremony.
Janelle Monae performs on stage
Actor and singer Janelle Monae performs on stage to Make Me Feel.
Kylie Jenner arrives on red carpet with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner shared a kiss with singer boyfriend Travis Scott. She was seen in a pink outfit.
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have won an award for their film A Star Is Born. They won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow. “I’m so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. ... A lot of artists deal with that. And we gotta take care of each other,” she said in her acceptance speech.
Miley Cyrus performs with Shawn Mendes
Newly married singer Miley Cyrus performed to In My Blood, on stage with singer Shawn Mendes.
Lady Gaga arrives at the red carpet
Lady Gaga arrived for the awards night in a silver outfit. She posed at the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez.
Michelle Obama takes to the stage
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama took to the stage to speak about music. “Music has always helped me tell my story,” she said. She was joined on stage by Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys.
AR Rahman attends the ceremony
Indian music composer AR Rahman is attending the Grammy Awards. He shared a picture on Twitter on Sunday night. “All set to go for Grammy Awards night !,” he wrote in his tweet.
Camilla Cabello kick starts the ceremony with a performance
Singer Camilla Cabello with Ricky Martin kicked off the ceremony with a performance. She performed to her hit song Havana.
Ariana Grande wins her first ever Grammy Award
Grande won Sunday for best pop vocal album for her song Sweetener. She was not in attendance at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept the honour. The superstar accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with Grande about performing at Sunday’s ceremony.