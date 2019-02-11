Grammy Awards 2019 LIVE updates: This Is America wins song of the year, AR Rahman attends music’s big night

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are being held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Billed as the biggest night in the music industry, this years Grammys are marred by high-profile no-shows and controversy. Rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino will not be attending the ceremony, presumably because of the Grammys’ historical ignorance of rap music.

Cardi B, meanwhile, is considered a favourite for her album Invasion of Privacy, potentially becoming the first rapper since 2004 to win the award. She will be competing against Drake and Kendrick, who produced the Black Panther soundtrack album. The rappers lead the field of nominees with eight and seven nods, respectively.

Hosting the programme for the first time is 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Dolly Parton was honoured ahead of the Grammys with a commemorative performance by multiple artistes, which included Pink, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, among others.

With high-profile performance by Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello, the 2019 Grammys promise to be an entertaining evening.

Here are all the LIVE updates from the 2019 Grammy Awards:

07:37 hrs IST Miley Cyrus performs with Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus came back on stage to perform with her godmother and singer Dolly Parton. They sang her song Jolene on stage. She was also joined on stage by Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves. Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform Jolene at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Katy Perry, from left, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform Here You Come Again. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)





07:30 hrs IST Post Malone performs Singer Post Malone was joined on stage by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Anthony Kiedis for a performance. The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Post Malone. (REUTERS)





07:20 hrs IST This Is America wins song of the year This Is America wins song of the year Grammy Award for Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.





07:18 hrs IST Lilly Singh, Lele Pons arrive for ceremony YouTube stars Lele Pons and Lilly Singh arrived for the ceremony. YouTube star Lilly Singh arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. (AFP) American-Venezuelan internet personality Lele Pons. (AFP)





07:08 hrs IST Janelle Monae performs on stage Actor and singer Janelle Monae performs on stage to Make Me Feel. Janelle Monae performs Make Me Feel at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)





07:00 hrs IST Kylie Jenner arrives on red carpet with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner shared a kiss with singer boyfriend Travis Scott. She was seen in a pink outfit. Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner kiss at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





06:57 hrs IST Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have won an award for their film A Star Is Born. They won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow. “I’m so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. ... A lot of artists deal with that. And we gotta take care of each other,” she said in her acceptance speech. Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop duo or group performance for Shallow. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)





06:53 hrs IST Miley Cyrus performs with Shawn Mendes Newly married singer Miley Cyrus performed to In My Blood, on stage with singer Shawn Mendes. Miley Cyrus, left, and Shawn Mendes perform In My Blood at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)





06:52 hrs IST Lady Gaga arrives at the red carpet Lady Gaga arrived for the awards night in a silver outfit. She posed at the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. (REUTERS)





06:50 hrs IST Michelle Obama takes to the stage Former US First Lady Michelle Obama took to the stage to speak about music. “Music has always helped me tell my story,” she said. She was joined on stage by Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys. Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)





06:45 hrs IST AR Rahman attends the ceremony Indian music composer AR Rahman is attending the Grammy Awards. He shared a picture on Twitter on Sunday night. “All set to go for Grammy Awards night !,” he wrote in his tweet. AR Rahman tweeted this picture on Sunday.





06:43 hrs IST Camilla Cabello kick starts the ceremony with a performance Singer Camilla Cabello with Ricky Martin kicked off the ceremony with a performance. She performed to her hit song Havana. Ricky Martin, left, and Camila Cabello perform Havana at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)



