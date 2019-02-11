Grammys 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate friends’ nominations with Bollywood-style dance party. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, may not have made it to the Grammy Awards 2019 but they did make Grammy weekend memorable. The night before Grammys, the newlyweds were seen partying with their friends who were nominated for the awards.

“What a great night celebrating our friends who are nominated for the Grammys.. good luck to everyone tonight!!” Priyanka wrote with a selection of photos. While she was seen in a green fringed top with a skirt, Nick chose a black turtleneck with a grey suit.

The singer is seen attacking a cake with a well-positioned knife in one photo as his wife laughed at his shenanigans. Priyanka and Nick were also seen dancing together and with their friends at the party with their moves reminiscent of Bollywood dance numbers.

Earlier, the couple attended Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2019 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles over the Grammy weekend. While Priyanka looked stunning in a white dress, Nick went casual at the do.

Nick and Priyanka were seen posing with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Grainge at the event.

Nick also shared a boomerang video from his meeting with Mendes as the two shared a hug with Priyanka in the background. There were also performances by Midland, Chainz, Post Malone at the event that the couple attended.

