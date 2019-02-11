Grammy Awards 2019: Complete list of winners in top categories
Here’s the list of winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards which are being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:
Song Of The Year
Winner: This Is America — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe
Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
God’s Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib
In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton
The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: Shallow — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Fall In Line — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
‘S Wonderful — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Girls Like You — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Say Something — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Winner: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga
Colors — Beck
Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman — Ariana Grande
Better Now — Post Malone
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: My Way — Willie Nelson
Love Is Here To Stay —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Nat King Cole & Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (DELUXE) — Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
Winner: Electricity — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Northern Soul — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Losing It — Fisher
Ghost Voices — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Winner: Woman Worldwide — Justice
Singularity —Jon Hopkins
Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE
Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Winner: The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore — Julian Lage
Laid Black — Marcus Miller
Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance:
Winner: When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
Four Out Of Five —Arctic Monkeys
Made An America — The Fever 333
Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
Winner: Electric Messiah — High On Fire
Condemned To The Gallows — Between The Buried And Me
Honeycomb — Deafheaven
Betrayer — Trivium
On My Teeth — Underoath
Best Rock Song:
Winner: Masseduction — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
Rats — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album:
Winner: From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
Winner: Colors — Beck
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino —Arctic Monkeys
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
Winner: Best Part — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Long As I Live — Toni Braxton
Summer — The Carters
Y O Y — Lalah Hathaway
First Began — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Winner (tie): Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand — Leon Bridges
Winner (tie): How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight — Bettye LaVette
Honest — MAJOR
Made For Love — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
Winner: Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Come Through And Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Long As I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Winner: Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Performance:
Winner (tie): King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Winner (tie): Bubblin — Anderson .Paak
Be Careful — Cardi B
Nice For What — Drake
Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Winner: This Is America — Childish Gambino
Like I Do — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
Pretty Little Fears — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole
All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Country Solo Performance:
Winner: Butterflies — Kacey Musgraves
Wouldn’t It Be Great? — Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters — Maren Morris
Millionaire — Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: Tequila — Dan + Shay
Shoot Me Straight — Brothers Osborne
When Someone Stops Loving You — Little Big Town
Dear Hate — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
Meant To Be — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song:
Winner: Space Cowboy — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Break Up In The End — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
Dear Hate — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
I Lived It — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
Tequila — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
When Someone Stops Loving You — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best New Age Album:
Winner: Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
Beloved — Snatam Kaur
Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Winner: Don’t Fence Me In — John Daversa, soloist
Some Of That Sunshine — Regina Carter, soloist
We See — Fred Hersch, soloists
De-dah — Brad Mehldau, soloist
Cadenas — Miguel Zenón, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Winner: The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Winner: Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Winner: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances And Other Visions — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Winner: Back To The Sunset— Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Heart Of Brazil— Eddie Daniels
West Side Story Reimagined— Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque— Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Winner: Never Alone — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters
You Will Win — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters
Won’t He Do It — Koryn Hawthorne
Cycles Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe; Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Winner: You Say — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Reckless Love — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
Joy — for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Grace Got You — MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
Known— Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
Winner: Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Winner: Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture
Surrounded — Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Winner: Unexpected — Jason Crabb
Clear Skies — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited By Request — The Isaacs
Still Standing — The Martins
Love Love Love — Gordon Mote
Best Latin Pop Album:
Winner: Sincera — Claudia Brant
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:
Winner: ¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar
Mitad y Mitad — Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Winner: Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Pa’ Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte
Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez
Best American Roots Performance:
Winner: The Joke Brandi Carlile
Kick Rocks — Sean Ardoin
Saint James Infirmary Blues — Jon Batiste
All On My Mind — Anderson East
Last Man Standing — Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song:
Winner: The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
All The Trouble — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
Build a Bridge — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
Knockin’ On Your Screen Door — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Summer’s End — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album:
Winner: By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album:
Winner: The Travelin’ McCourys — The Travelin’ McCourys
Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus
North of Despair — Wood & Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Winner: The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy
Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside
No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Winner: Please Don’t Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
Here In Babylon — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More — Danielle Nicole
Out of The Blues — Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and The Train — Victor Wainwright And The Train
Best Folk Album:
Winner: All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez
Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons
Rifles & Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden — Iron & Wine
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Winner: No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a
Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin
Spyboy — Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa
Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit
Best Reggae Album:
Winner: 44/876 — Sting & Shaggy
As The World Turns — Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever — Etana
Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time — Protoje
Best World Music Album:
Winner: Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
Deran — Bombino
Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Winner: The Greatest Showman — (Various Artists)
Call Me By Your Name — (Various Artists)
Deadpool 2 — (Various Artists)
Lady Bird — (Various Artists)
Stranger Things — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Winner: Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer
The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Winner: Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
