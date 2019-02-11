Grammy Awards 2019: Complete list of winners in top categories

Here’s the list of winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards which are being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

Song Of The Year

Winner: This Is America — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe

Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

God’s Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib

In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: Shallow — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Fall In Line — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys

‘S Wonderful — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

Girls Like You — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

Say Something — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Winner: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga

Colors — Beck

Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman — Ariana Grande

Better Now — Post Malone

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: My Way — Willie Nelson

Love Is Here To Stay —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

Nat King Cole & Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (DELUXE) — Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Winner: Electricity — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Northern Soul — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Losing It — Fisher

Ghost Voices — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Winner: Woman Worldwide — Justice

Singularity —Jon Hopkins

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Winner: The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore — Julian Lage

Laid Black — Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Winner: When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell

Four Out Of Five —Arctic Monkeys

Made An America — The Fever 333

Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Winner: Electric Messiah — High On Fire

Condemned To The Gallows — Between The Buried And Me

Honeycomb — Deafheaven

Betrayer — Trivium

On My Teeth — Underoath

Best Rock Song:

Winner: Masseduction — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

Rats — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

Winner: From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

Winner: Colors — Beck

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino —Arctic Monkeys

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

Winner: Best Part — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

Long As I Live — Toni Braxton

Summer — The Carters

Y O Y — Lalah Hathaway

First Began — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Winner (tie): Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand — Leon Bridges

Winner (tie): How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight — Bettye LaVette

Honest — MAJOR

Made For Love — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

Winner: Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Come Through And Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Long As I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Winner: Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Performance:

Winner (tie): King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Winner (tie): Bubblin — Anderson .Paak

Be Careful — Cardi B

Nice For What — Drake

Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Winner: This Is America — Childish Gambino

Like I Do — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

All The Stars — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Country Solo Performance:

Winner: Butterflies — Kacey Musgraves

Wouldn’t It Be Great? — Loretta Lynn

Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters — Maren Morris

Millionaire — Chris Stapleton

Parallel Line — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: Tequila — Dan + Shay

Shoot Me Straight — Brothers Osborne

When Someone Stops Loving You — Little Big Town

Dear Hate — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

Meant To Be — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

Winner: Space Cowboy — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Break Up In The End — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

Dear Hate — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

I Lived It — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

Tequila — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

When Someone Stops Loving You — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best New Age Album:

Winner: Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Winner: Don’t Fence Me In — John Daversa, soloist

Some Of That Sunshine — Regina Carter, soloist

We See — Fred Hersch, soloists

De-dah — Brad Mehldau, soloist

Cadenas — Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Winner: The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Winner: Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Winner: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances And Other Visions — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Winner: Back To The Sunset— Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Heart Of Brazil— Eddie Daniels

West Side Story Reimagined— Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque— Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Winner: Never Alone — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

You Will Win — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters

Won’t He Do It — Koryn Hawthorne

Cycles Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe; Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Winner: You Say — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Reckless Love — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

Joy — for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Grace Got You — MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

Known— Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Winner: Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Winner: Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Winner: Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited By Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner: Sincera — Claudia Brant

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Winner: ¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Winner: Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Pa’ Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Best American Roots Performance:

Winner: The Joke Brandi Carlile

Kick Rocks — Sean Ardoin

Saint James Infirmary Blues — Jon Batiste

All On My Mind — Anderson East

Last Man Standing — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song:

Winner: The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

All The Trouble — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

Build a Bridge — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

Knockin’ On Your Screen Door — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Summer’s End — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album:

Winner: By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Winner: The Travelin’ McCourys — The Travelin’ McCourys

Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus

North of Despair — Wood & Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Winner: The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy

Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside

No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Winner: Please Don’t Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Here In Babylon — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More — Danielle Nicole

Out of The Blues — Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and The Train — Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album:

Winner: All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron & Wine

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Winner: No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a

Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin

Spyboy — Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa

Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album:

Winner: 44/876 — Sting & Shaggy

As The World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time — Protoje

Best World Music Album:

Winner: Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

Deran — Bombino

Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner: The Greatest Showman — (Various Artists)

Call Me By Your Name — (Various Artists)

Deadpool 2 — (Various Artists)

Lady Bird — (Various Artists)

Stranger Things — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Winner: Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer

The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Winner: Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

