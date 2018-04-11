Amal Clooney reveals how George won her over in Vogue spread. See pics

George Clooney has already told the rom-comesque story of how he met his wife, Amal - she came over for dinner with a common friend and the two got along and developed a friendship over email - but now it was Amal’s turn to tell her side of the story. The renowned human rights lawyer spoke at length about her relationship with George in a spread in the May issue of Vogue.

She confirmed Clooney’s story of how the two began talking over emails and added the important detail that Clooney “responded with a clownish gambit, writing her repeated notes in the voice of his dog Einstein, who claimed to be trapped in various places and in need of legal rescue.”

She said that while things were under control early on, they became overwhelming after a trip the two took to London, where they were greeted by 50 paparazzi. “It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” she said of falling for George. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

Love, she said, “it’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over. Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

The Clooneys are now parents to twins Ella and Alexander - Ella looks like Amal and Alexander looks like George, according to the Vogue article. They married in Venice, Italy in 2014. Their nuptials involved gondolas and mega-paparazzi. “We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’ ” Amal said, talking about her children’s first words. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

