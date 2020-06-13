Angelina Jolie reveals how she’s handling lockdown in rare interview, poses for photoshoot at home

hollywood

Actor Angelina Jolie in a rare interview has spoken about how she has been coping with the lockdown, and what she is most worried about, as a mother to six children and as a UN ambassador.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Jolie said that what has horrified her the most is the treatment of refugees, and the rise in domestic abuse. “They live with xenophobia and racism and prejudice every single day and are some of the most vulnerable people in the world when it comes to the economic consequences of the pandemic,” she said.

But, the actor added, she finds solace in knowing that “people are rising.” She said, “They are tired with the excuses and half-measures, and showing solidarity with each other in the face of inadequate responses by those in power. It feels like the world is waking up, and people are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies. It is time to make changes in our laws and our institutions – listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.”

Asked about how she’s trying to ease anxious thoughts during the lockdown, the actor said, “Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them. During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…”

The actor shares six children -- Maddox Chivan, 18, Pax Thien, 16, Zahara Marley, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 11 -- with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

She also listed the books and films she has been consuming during the lockdown. “Most recently, I’ve watched the documentary I Am Not Your Negro about James Baldwin and the civil-rights movement in America. Before bed, I’ve been reading Unreasonable Behaviour by Don McCullin and reflecting on how journalism has changed in the last half a century,” she said.

The actor’s last film was Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and she will next appear in Marvel’s The Eternals.

