Aquaman closes in on Rs 6200 cr worldwide, breaks Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman’s records

The superhero film Aquaman has broken two major milestones over the weekend. The film has become the biggest DC superhero movie in overseas markets, beating out Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, and the biggest film in the DC Extended Universe, overtaking Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Forbes reports that the film will make $887 million (Rs 6167 crore) worldwide by the end of the weekend, which puts it ahead of BvS’ $873 worldwide haul in 2016. This makes the James Wan-directed spectacle the biggest film in Warner Bros’ troubled DCEU, which only last year delivered the underwhelming Justice League. Aquaman has already crossed Justice League’s US total, and is on pace to end its domestic run with over $300 million.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, left, and Amber Heard in a scene from Aquaman. (AP)

The film’s $649 million overseas total beats The Dark Knight Rises for the biggest DC superhero film outside the US. Aquaman’s total gross also outdoes the worldwide hauls of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok.

The film’s biggest market is China, where it has broken records to make more than $260 million (Rs 1800 crore). Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Aquaman has been praised for its visuals and Wan’s adventurous tone. It is seen as a departure from the darker aesthetic of the DCEU, which was seen as a key contributor to the series’ decreasing box office numbers.

The franchise has April’s Shazam! to look forward to, with a spin-off featuring the Joker planned for October and a Wonder Woman sequel due out in summer, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:35 IST