Aquaman Jason Momoa crashes couple’s wedding with a trident for a funny wedding album

Actor Jason Momoa wielded his Aquaman trident to crash a couple’s wedding in Oahu. The 39-year-old actor, who was dressed in striped board shorts, was seen playfully nudging the bride and groom with his Aquaman trident on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Best wedding crasher ever! Thanks for being so awesome!” Carina Cooper, a wedding guest, wrote on Instagram. Cooper told Us Magazine that the newlyweds were on the beach doing their wedding photoshoot during the sunset after their ceremony. Their photographer noticed the Justice League star and asked if he could ‘photobomb’ the couple. Luckily, there was a boy who was carrying the trident from the Aquaman movie with him, so Jason asked the boy if he could use it as a prop.

Momoa says he doesn’t mind being “put in a box” with his on-screen portrayals -- and is happy with the shape of his career. “They may put me in a box, but I like the box,” Momoa told IANS in an exclusive interview here when asked about his previous characters casting a shadow on his future projects.

“I like all the characters that I am playing. If I don’t like them, then I don’t play them. Then I write something different and direct that. I like what I am doing right now,” the actor added. Looking back at the making of “Aquaman”, the tall and brawny Momoa said: “The whole experience was amazing. I had probably one of the best crews I ever had. Australia was an amazing place to be in. They took care of me and I took care of them. It was beautiful. The only thing I could wish more was to have my family there a little bit more.”

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:11 IST