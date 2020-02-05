Ashton Kutcher says he will never stop loving ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughters

hollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:40 IST

Actor Ashton Kutcher says he still shares a close bond with the children of his former wife, Hollywood star Demi Moore.

The actor was married to Moore for eight years between 2005 and 2013 and said he helped raise her children from her prior marriage with action star Bruce Willis - Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

"It was eight years. Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them, respecting them, honouring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing," Kutcher, 41, said in an appearance on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast.

He is now married to actor Mila Kunis and the couple are parents to daughter Wyatt, five, and two-year-old son Dimitri.

