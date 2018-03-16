Ava DuVernay to direct DC’s The New Gods as part of revamped lineup

Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time may have disappointed at the box office, but she’s already booked another big-budget project.

Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct The New Gods, a DC Comics property created by the famed comic book artist Jack Kirby. It’s an elaborate science fiction work, part of Kirby’s Fourth World Saga, about two warring alien planets. It debuted in 1971.

Well, I can't say I saw this one coming.



The amazing @Ava DuVernay is directing a #NewGods movie for Warner Bros./DC Comics: https://t.co/XEFflB4aIm



PLEASE make this a wild-ass Jack Kirby fever dream. That's all I ask. pic.twitter.com/v8V2V4YHV8 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) March 15, 2018

how could oprah NOT play granny goodness in the new gods movie pic.twitter.com/rVKGll0VR7 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 15, 2018

Ava DuVernay is Directing a NEW GODS movie?! Shut up and take my money 🤑 #JusticeLeague #Darkseid pic.twitter.com/0a9SsHxUQ5 — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) March 15, 2018

DuVernay became the first African-American woman to direct a live-action movie with a budget of $100 million or more with A Wrinkle in Time. The Disney release debuted last weekend with $33 million in ticket sales.

Warner Bros. recently reshuffled its DC film division after critical duds like Justice League and Suicide Squad. A Wonder Woman sequel is in development and an Aquaman spinoff is due out in December.

