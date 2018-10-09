Avengers 4 set five years after Infinity War? This fan theory makes a strong case

Avengers 4 is the biggest superhero sequel, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, which has created a huge buzz among fans months prior to its release. Fan theories are being traded around, mostly on Reddit where it’s all about time travel and the title of the film is also being discussed at length. Now, it looks fans have solved one of the most puzzling details about Avengers 4. Why did the Black Widow, Hulk and even Captain America look so different while shooting for some final scenes?

The latest fan theory suggests that this could be because Avengers 4 picks up four years after Thanos’s snap changed the world as the superheroes knew it. One Daniel R on Twitter tweeted, “Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys.”

He also mentioned that it would be five years after the snap and this theory has gained momentum because of the plausibility. The film would deal with how the Avengers rise above differences between them. For instance, how Dr Banner would sway Hulk into helping the Avengers fight the good fight. It also explains the different looks and Hulk’s state of the art suit that he sports in the concept art that was leaked.

Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018

According to a report in Comicbook.com, Tony Stark may have a kid, Bruce’s truce with Hulk in place, and Captain Marvel’s homecoming will all make sense if this theory is true. However, one must realise that if this does become the plotline of Avengers 4, then the timeline after the snap would disappear as the film will deal with time reset to undo the snap.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 20:27 IST