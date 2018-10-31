Avengers 4 trailer coming in November, film to be titled Avengers Annihilation: Report

Hot on the heels of Marvel president Kevin Feige’s confirmation that the trailer for Avengers 4 will be released before the end of the year, a new report claims that fans can expect the trailer to drop in November. The report also lists the exact piece of music that will be used in the trailer.

According to ScreenRant, via vk.com, the film will use a new version of the song Dust and Light by Twelve Titans Music - the song was previously used in a trailer for The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. The report also claimed that the film will be titled Avengers: Annihilation, corroborating multiple accounts of people who’ve allegedly seen and described the trailer.

It is common practice for studios to cut various trailers for major films. The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was also released in November, last year. Disney has The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Ralph Breaks the Internet as their big holiday releases, and the Avengers trailer will likely be attached to one of those films.

Fans have also pointed out that the trailer song contains the word ‘dust’ in the title, which is what half the world’s population was reduced to at the end of Infinity War. The company behind the song is called Twelve Titans Music, and the villain in the third and fourth Avengers movies, Thanos, is also known as the Mad Titan.

Feige previously told IGN that keeping the fourth film’s title a secret had backfired on them. I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige said. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on (Infinity War).”

Avengers 4 has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release. The film will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and others.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 19:29 IST