Avengers Endgame directors troll Marvel fans with new profile picture

Joe & Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, have changed their social media profile picture in a winking nod to Marvel fandom. The brothers on Monday revealed their new profile picture, a photoshopped version of Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Christmas picture, which shows the Russos laughing at a pained Marvel fan.

The Russos labelled their names on Gyllenhaal and Jackman, while the concerned Ryan Reynolds was labelled ‘fans’. The original picture shows Gyllenhaal and Jackman laughing heartily at Reynolds.

The Russos are known to convey hidden messages to fans on social media - most famously, they posted a cryptic image from the sets of Endgame, asking fans to ‘look hard’. On other occasions they’ve championed fan art by temporarily changing their profile pictures, and fuelling further speculation. This happened when the Russos changed their social media profile pictures to a piece of Captain Marvel artwork created by BossLogic, raising fans’ hopes for a Brie Larson cameo in Infinity War.

The Russos are deep in post-production on Endgame, whose first trailer and title was revealed recently. The brothers have said that the film - the last in this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - could clock in at around three hours, easily making it the longest MCU film ever.

The Russos made their MCU directing debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier after spending most of their careers in sitcoms. They followed it up with Captain America: Civil War and were given the Infinity War gig after Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon had a falling out with Marvel.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others. The film has been scheduled for an April release, and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:34 IST