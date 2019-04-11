Avengers Endgame’s projected box office touches astronomical heights, outpaces Infinity War, Captain Marvel combined

The question isn’t if Avengers: Endgame will break the opening weekend box office record, but by how much will it break the opening weekend box office record. The highest projections put the film at a $900 million global three-day opening, which translates to almost Rs 6200 crore.

But amid reports of the highly anticipated Marvel movie breaking online pre-sales records and crashing websites, Forbes predicts that the film could post a US opening of anything between $230 million and $283 million - which would put the $300 million many have predicted out of the question. Forbes uses comparable titles in major franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and Batman to come up with this range. Films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron registered a minor downtick from their predecessor, but the final Harry Potter registered a major uptick from The Deathly Hallows - Part I.

Considering that Marvel is billing Endgame as the final chapter in a 22-film long franchise, it is more likely that the film will overtake Avengers: Infinity War’s record opening - $257 million in the US.

This prediction is backed by pre-sales data, which suggests that Endgame has already sold more tickets than films such as Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Infinity War and the recent Captain Marvel, combined, according to CNBC.

Aquaman debuted with $67 million, The Last Jedi made $220 million, and Captain Marvel made $153 million in their US debuts. Infinity War is currently the highest grossing Marvel film of all time, and only the third in history to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide.

“We delivered millions of tickets to eager fans during the first day of presales to see ‘Endgame’ at our exhibition partners’ theatres, demonstrating there is no better place to see epic films than on the big screen,” Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, said in a statement earlier this week.

Such has been the demand for Endgame tickets, Fandango has had to alter how it operates to accommodate the demand. “You could tell from the first 15 minutes of tickets going online it was going to be bigger than ‘The Force Awakens,’” Yanover said. “Because we can’t increase our scale to respond to a three-hour window every couple of years, we created a system to have an orderly management of the situation. People had to wait — there’s nothing we can do about that — but nothing crashed.”

Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. The film is slated for an April 26 release in India.

