Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel fans react to re-release with ‘On your left’ memes. See here
Marvel fans are reacting to the announcement that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theatres in a bid to beat Avatar’s all-time record with ‘On your left’ memes. See them here.hollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:59 IST
Hindustan Times
News that Marvel and Disney are planning on re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in theatres, with a post-credits scene and a Stan Lee tribute, has been met with excited fan reaction, directed mostly towards the purpose of the whole enterprise: to beat Avatar’s all-time box office record.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that the re-release would happen towards the end of June. He said, “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much ... Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”
The current version of Endgame ends without a post-credits scene - a first for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It ends with audio of a clanging noise, which has been revealed to be the sound of Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit.
Endgame is currently a little over $40 million shy of beating the all-time record set by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2010. Avatar’s worldwide total stands at $2.788 billion. Several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the news. “So Avengers Endgame will have a new post credit scene next week?! You’re expecting me to go back to the movie theatre to re-watch a 3 hour movie for a scene after the credits?! Kevin Feige, you’re damn right I’ll be at that movie theatre next week to cry my eyes out again!,” one fan wrote. Here are some more reactions:
Avatar: "Don't you say it, don't you say it..."— Amon Warmann (@awarmann) June 19, 2019
Avengers: Endgame: "On your left." pic.twitter.com/aMLl4mfkim
Avengers Endgame might have beaten Avatar the first time around had they given Loki more screen time. Just saying.— Cade Grimm ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) June 20, 2019
Kevin Feige: we are re-releasing #AvengersEndgame— Sanga Tembo (@SangaTembo) June 19, 2019
Avatar: pic.twitter.com/o7oMtgpe8d
Avatar thought it had won... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rD1519Sjw3— The Best Show in the Omniverse (@SuperSuitShow) June 20, 2019
Everybody who’s already seen #AvengersEndgame 5 times going back to theatre to beat Avatar’s record pic.twitter.com/smToXK0psU— Kmari (@kmxrix) June 19, 2019
Avenger End Game: ‘On your Left’— Nelsonman (@ricNVsilva) June 19, 2019
Avatar: 😰 pic.twitter.com/gYjrYucrKk
Me running to the cinema to rewatch #AvengersEndgame for the 365th when it comes out again! pic.twitter.com/UXR7k4hTxA— Jèfé Juan José (@Jefe_says) June 19, 2019
It had previously been reported that Disney would have to rely on a re-release in order to break Avatar’s record. Endgame’s current worldwide total is $2.744 billion, making it the second highest-grossing film worldwide, and the second highest-grossing film in the US, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
When Avatar itself was re-released with new footage, it added $33 million to its total. The re-release of Cameron’s Titanic made more than $300 million.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:58 IST