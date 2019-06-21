Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel fans react to re-release with ‘On your left’ memes. See here

News that Marvel and Disney are planning on re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in theatres, with a post-credits scene and a Stan Lee tribute, has been met with excited fan reaction, directed mostly towards the purpose of the whole enterprise: to beat Avatar’s all-time box office record.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that the re-release would happen towards the end of June. He said, “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much ... Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

The current version of Endgame ends without a post-credits scene - a first for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It ends with audio of a clanging noise, which has been revealed to be the sound of Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit.

Endgame is currently a little over $40 million shy of beating the all-time record set by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2010. Avatar’s worldwide total stands at $2.788 billion. Several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the news. “So Avengers Endgame will have a new post credit scene next week?! You’re expecting me to go back to the movie theatre to re-watch a 3 hour movie for a scene after the credits?! Kevin Feige, you’re damn right I’ll be at that movie theatre next week to cry my eyes out again!,” one fan wrote. Here are some more reactions:

Avatar: "Don't you say it, don't you say it..."

Avengers: Endgame: "On your left." pic.twitter.com/aMLl4mfkim — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) June 19, 2019

Avengers Endgame might have beaten Avatar the first time around had they given Loki more screen time. Just saying. — Cade Grimm ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) June 20, 2019

Avatar thought it had won... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rD1519Sjw3 — The Best Show in the Omniverse (@SuperSuitShow) June 20, 2019

Everybody who’s already seen #AvengersEndgame 5 times going back to theatre to beat Avatar’s record pic.twitter.com/smToXK0psU — Kmari (@kmxrix) June 19, 2019

Me running to the cinema to rewatch #AvengersEndgame for the 365th when it comes out again! pic.twitter.com/UXR7k4hTxA — Jèfé Juan José (@Jefe_says) June 19, 2019

It had previously been reported that Disney would have to rely on a re-release in order to break Avatar’s record. Endgame’s current worldwide total is $2.744 billion, making it the second highest-grossing film worldwide, and the second highest-grossing film in the US, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

When Avatar itself was re-released with new footage, it added $33 million to its total. The re-release of Cameron’s Titanic made more than $300 million.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:58 IST